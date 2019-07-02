Home

KINRADE. On Friday 28th June 2019, peacefully at her home, Fairway Close, Onchan. Jean beloved wife of Roger, much loved mother of Susan and David, mother-in-law of Paul and Mich, a dearly loved nana to Charlotte, Matthew, Owen, Beth and Alisha, great nana to Alice and a dear sister of the late Ralph and sister-in-law of Thelma, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.00am on Wednesday 10th July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 2, 2019
