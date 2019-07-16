Resources More Obituaries for Jean Kinrade Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Kinrade

Kinrade. Jean. Roger, Susan, David, Charlotte and all the family wish to thank everyone who attended the funeral service, sent cards, messages and expressed words of sympathy following the sad loss of Jean. We also wish to thank those who, very kindly, made donations to Hospice IOM. Our Special thanks to Eric Faragher Ltd for their sensitivity, care and attention in handling the funeral arrangements, and to Rev. Richard Hooton for a lovely funeral service. Grateful thanks to the many healthcare professionals and others who looked after Jean with great care during the past five years. Grateful thanks also to Hospice IOM and others for making it possible for Jean to be cared for at home, and to the District Nurses, Hospice Nurses and others who provided such excellent care and support, during Jean's last days. Published in Isle of Man Today on July 16, 2019