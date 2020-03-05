|
LAST. Jean. Catherine, Peter and family would like to thank family and friends for their many messages of sympathy and support following their mother's sad passing and to everyone who attended her funeral at St George's Church. Our grateful thanks to her consultants, Mr Upsdell and Mr Duffy, the staff of Ward 2 Noble's Hospital and Hospice Nurses for their care of Mum throughout her illness. We were so pleased that the Lon Dhoo Male Voice Choir were able to sing for her as she requested and thank the members and their conductor, Mrs Wendy McDowell, for the beautiful, uplifting singing and to Mr John Riley for playing the organ so splendidly. Thank you to Archdeacon Andie Brown for his visits to Mum and for taking the service with such care and compassion. Also to Rev. Alex Brown for his attendance and his prayers. Our thanks to Tom and the team at Alexander Nurseries for the lovely floral tributes and to Andy and Emma at Talk of the Town for their warm hospitality and excellent refreshments after the service. Finally, our grateful thanks to Ken and staff at Eric Faragher Ltd for their sympathetic and professional organisation of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 5, 2020