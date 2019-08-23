Home

Jean Margaret Bamford

BAMFORD. Jean Margaret aged 65 years from Andreas, passed away peacefully in Noble's Hospital on 15th August. Loving partner of Alan, sister to Ian Sheila, much loved mum to Rachael and Nan to Bethany. Jean will be hugely missed by her many family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 5th September at 11.30am. Jean's family request no mourning or formal wear be worn to the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Macmillan Nurses'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 23, 2019
