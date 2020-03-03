|
WILKINSON. On Monday 24th February 2020. Peacefully at home in Colby with John by her side. Jean Mary, née Townshend. Beloved wife of John and dear mother to Morgan. Loving grandma to Cassandra and Sofia. Loving sister of Pat, dearest friend of Karin and fond friend of Christie and John Clague. Jean will be missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday 4th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.co
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 3, 2020