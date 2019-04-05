|
BOLES (née Duggan). On Friday 22nd March 2019, peacefully at her home, Jean Mona aged 78 years of Cedar Grove in Pulrose. Loving wife of Michael, dearly loved mother, mother in law, sister and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 10.30am on Friday 5th April at St Georges Church in Douglas followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019