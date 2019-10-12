|
MOORE. (nee Sayle) Jean, affectionately known as Aunty Jean, aged 91 years passed away peacefully on Monday 7th October 2019 after a long illness borne with courage and dignity. Wife of the late John, dearly loved Mum of Richard and the late Roger, loving mother-in-law to Geraldine, and proud Nanny (Gran) to Gareth, Natasha and Lisa. She will be remembered by all her family and friends. Special thanks to Carol and Ian Wilson and family for their endless support and thanks to the staff of Brookfield Residential Home, where she was well cared for in the latter years of her life. The funeral service will take place at Kirk Michael Church on Friday 18th October, 2019 at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Craig Heart Strong Foundation'. Further enquiries can be made to Corkhill and Callow, 4, Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 12, 2019