Sayer. Jean. Passed away peacefully on Monday February 17th 2020 aged 84 years formerly of Laxey and Lonan. Beloved wife of Peter, dearly loved mummy of Andrew and Tania, much loved gran of Arwen and Luthien and mother-in-law to Mark and Ian. Committal service at Emstrey Crematorium, Shrewsbury on Monday March 2nd at 10.00am. Followed by a service of thanksgiving for her life at Christ Church, Tilstock at 11.30am. No flowers please. Donations if desired for Hope House Children's Hospice and Christ Church, Tilstock. Enquiries to Rolfe's The Family Funeral Service Whitchurch. Telephone (01948) 662209.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 25, 2020