Dobbie. Peacefully on Tuesday 28th July 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Jeanette aged 78 years of Ramsey Road, Peel. Beloved wife to Ron, loving mum to Jen and Dave, mother-in-law to Kevin and Leila, treasured grandma to Bronwyn, Sam, William, Erin, and Georgia, and great grandma to Charlie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at 10.30am on Thursday 6th August at Royal Chapel, St Johns, followed by private cremation. Colourful clothing preferred. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, IOM & Abacus, first floor 60 Circular Road, Douglas, IM1 1AE. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 31, 2020