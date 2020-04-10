|
|
Garland. Dr Jeffrey (Jeff) Garland, retired clinical psychologist, poet and freethinker died on Sunday April 5th in New Noble's Hospital aged 81. Dear husband of Muriel (nee Kneale) since 1964. Loving and proud father of Tony and Christina. Fondest grandad to Zoe and Sophia in Sydney, Australia.Thanks to everybody for their kind thoughts and good memories of Jeff. Private cremation now. A Celebration of Jeff's Life will be held in the future. Donations instead of flowers may be sent to Isle of Man Poetry Society. Hazel Teare, treasurer, 25 Wallberry Mews, Farmhill, Braddan, IM2 2NE. Thanks to Steven Corkish and Maria at Kingswood Funeral Home Ltd for their help.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 10, 2020