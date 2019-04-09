WILLIAMS. Jeffrey (Jeff) on Friday 5th April 2019 at Noble's Hospital, aged 77 years of Saddle Mews in Douglas, after a sudden and devastating deterioration in health. Constant companion and beloved husband of Lillian. Cherished father of Mark and Claire and father in law of Jackie and Will. Treasured grandad of Emma and husband JD, Hannah and partner Will, Michael, Ben and fiancée Leah and Luke. Dear great grandad of Mair, Connor, Josh and Hope. Predeceased by Patricia (Pat), wife of 47 years. A Requiem mass will be held at the St Mary of the Isle Church, Hill Street in Douglas at 10am on Friday 12th April followed by private cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to St Mary of the Isle Church or The Bethlehem Support Group, c/o The Secretary, St Mary of the Isle Church, Hill Street, Douglas, IM11EG. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary