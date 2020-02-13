|
BUTTERWORTH. On Saturday 25th January. It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved daughter Jenna Ashley aged 31 years. Jenna was the loving daughter of Lisa and Shaun, a devoted mum to her precious daughter Amelia, granddaughter of the late Maureen and Dick, Pat and the late Ian, sister of Amy, Morgan, Chloe and Jamie, she leave's behind aunties, uncles, cousins and devoted partner Gee. The funeral service will take place at 12noon on Thursday 20th February at Kirk Braddan followed by interment at Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611. 'Jenna brought so much love and joy into our lives and to those who were around her. She will always be remembered for her gentleness and kindness towards others and her devoted love for her daughter. Sadly missed by us all.'
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 13, 2020