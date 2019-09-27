Home

Dr Jennifer Anne Brandon

Brandon. Dr Jennifer Anne aged 59 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Thursday 19th September 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Treasured wife of John, dearly loved mother of Nick, Sarah, Jonny and Emily, mother in law of Harri, Elie and Josh, dear step-mother of John, Danny, Ashley and Sarah and a much loved sister of Barbara. Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 1pm on Wednesday 2nd October 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 27, 2019
