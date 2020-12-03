|
|
McCUNE. (née Griffiths) On Saturday 14th November 2020 at her home, Jenny of Douglas, beloved wife of Jason, much loved daughter of Dave and Fran, dearly loved sister of Timothy and Jonathan, much loved grandaughter of Cathy and the late John, a dear niece. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to mourn her loss and give thanks for her life, will take place at 12 noon on Friday 11th November at Broadway Baptist Church in Douglas followed by private cremation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hands of Hope, Manx Charity supporting poor families in Romania (a cause close to Jenny's heart) Account No - 12629251 Sort Code 55-91-00, http://www.handsofhope.org.im All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2020