Jessie Marian Reed

Jessie Marian Reed Obituary
Reed. Jessie Marian. Passed away suddenly at Noble's Hospital, on 4th March 2020, in her 101st year, with her family by her side. Widow of the late Arnold Pemberton and the late Harold Reed. Beloved mother to Jessie, Jimmy, David and Susan, much loved mother- in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, c/o Mr Richard Ellis, 24 Westminster Terrace, Douglas IM1 4EE or Craig's Heartstrong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas IM1 4HL. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone 01624842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 20, 2020
