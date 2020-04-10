|
REED. Jessie, Jimmy, David and Susan and their respective families would like to thank their families, friends and neighbours who have supported them with their telephone calls and many cards during the last 3 weeks, following the death of their mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother - Jessie Reed. Thank you for the care, kindness and compassion shown to her by the staff of Salisbury Street Nursing Home over the past year while Mum/Jessie was residing there. Special thanks to Dr Gareth Davies, A & E Consultant and all the A & E staff who were in attendance when Mum/Jessie was transferred to Noble's Hospital. Thank you to DC Nicky Shimmin the Coroner's Officer for her assistance and guidance through this difficult time. Thank you also to Rev Canon Margaret Burrow for arranging and conducting the short graveside funeral service on Thursday 26th March 2020 during these days of restriction. An appropriate memorial service will be held later when circumstances permit. Thank you too to Simon of David Lancaster Funeral Directors for the sympathetic and efficient manner that he dealt with the funeral arrangements and to Elaine's Florist for the floral tribute.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 10, 2020