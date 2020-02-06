Home

DALE. On Tuesday 28th January 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Jim of Keppel Road, Willaston, dearly loved husband of the late Vi, dearly loved brother of Margaret, Claudette and Angie. Dad to Scott and grandad to Jamie, Corey, Charley, Janeann and the late Leah. He will be greatly missed by all his Air Cadet family (440 1st Manx) and his many friends. A Service to Celebrate Jim's life will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to 440 (1st Manx) Squadron Air Training Corps, Tromode Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 5PA. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 6, 2020
