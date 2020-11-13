|
SHANNON. Jim passed away peacefully at Chonburi Hospital, Thailand on Sunday 25th October 2020 aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lillian, Dad of Donna, Grant, Craig, Leanne and the late Gary. Loved father in law, grandad and great grandad. Graveside service and burial will be held at Maughold On Wednesday 18th November 2020 at 1pm. All those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to attend. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Isle of Man Hyperbaric Chamber Tel 626394. Further Enquirers to Corkill and Callow, 7, Dale street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 13, 2020