|
|
CHANDLER. On Saturday 7th December 2019 peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home. Jimmy aged 80 years, of Cronk Gennal, Union Mills. Beloved husband of Alma, loving dad to Mally, Pam, Andy and Pete, father-in-law to Ally, Rob, Tum and Liz, a cherished grandad and great grandad. A service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Monday 16th December 2019 at 11am. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to Rebecca House, C/o Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 12, 2019