WILSON. On Friday 25th October 2019 peacefully at Croven Court, Ramsey. Joan Audrey aged 86 years, formerly of Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Len. Much loved and loving mum to Janice, Kim, Trevor and Sandra, mother in law to Jim and Richard. "Nana Douglas" to Paul, Jenny, Rory, Ryan, Charlotte, Laura and Steph and great-grand mother to Finlo. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11:30 am on Monday 4th November at Douglas Borough Lawn Cemetery Chapel. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers may be sent to any dementia charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank Richard and Gwen, family, mum's neighbours and friends for their support over the years, and everyone that 'looked out for mum'. Staff at Reayrt Skyal, Noble's Hospital, older persons mental health team, Hospice IOM and the staff at Croven Court, Ramsey for their kindness, care and compassion they gave, not only to mum, but to us all as a family in her final weeks. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 31, 2019