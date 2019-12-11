Home

Bridge. Joan aged 71 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved wife of the late Christopher, dearly loved mother of Alison, Robert and Edward, a much loved nanny of Chad, Liam and Tom and a dear sister of Paul. Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 2pm on Monday 16th December 2019 followed by Interment. Please wear bright clothes. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Aintree Lung Fibrosis Service, Aintree Hospital, Clinical Sciences Building, Longmoor Lane, Liverpool, L9 7AL. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 11, 2019
