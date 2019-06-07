|
CARTER. Joan Christine passed away peacefully at Hospice IOM on Thursday the 30th May 2019 aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy, much loved mother of Louise, Claire and the late Sally, step mother to Lynn and Gary, Granny to Brigid, Aideen, Andrew, Fintan, Matthew and Christopher, 'G.G.' to Joey, Tommy, Teddy, Eleanor and Piper. The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday 11th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 7, 2019