HARRISON. On Friday 1st November 2019, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Douglas, Joan Crossley Harrison formerly of Eyreton Park, Crosby. Beloved mother of Phil, mother-in-law of Marilyn and a dearly loved nana of David and Grace, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Broadway Baptist Church, Douglas at 11.00am on Wednesday 13th November 2019 followed by interment at Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
