ASTILL. On Tuesday 17th December 2019 peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Douglas, Joan Doreen devoted wife for 60 years of Robert, mother of the late Nick and Chris, mother-in-law of Ann, Di and Sinead, and Grandma of Ian, Stacey, Dean, Chantelle and Aaron. Funeral service will take place at Malew Parish Church at 1.30pm on Monday 23rd December followed by cremation at Douglas Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Manx Diabetic Group, C/o Mr Ian Notman, Ballafletcher Cottage, Cronkbourne, Braddan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 19, 2019