Joan Ivy Comish Obituary
Comish. Joan Ivy, aged 77 years of Ramsey, passed away suddenly at home on 3rd February 2020. Much loved wife of John, Mother of Sarah and sister Aileen. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. The Funeral Service will take place at 2:30pm on Friday 14th February at St. Pauls Church, Ramsey, followed by interment at Lezayre Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to 'IOM Ambulance Service'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian St, Ramsey, Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020
