COMISH, Joan Ivy. John, Sarah, Trevor and Aileen would like to thank the family, many friends and folk who joined them at St Paul's Church for Joan's funeral service and also for the numerous condolences - lovely cards, flowers, many messages, visits, comforting hugs and words of support. To the Rev Iaen Skidmore, thank you for the touching service and words at the graveside which were appreciated by her family and especially for your delivery of The Lord's Prayer in Manx. Thank you to Jane Callow and Annie, who initially tried so hard to help Joan, and to all of the paramedics who attended to her later. Thank you to the doctors and staff at Ramsey Group Practice and also the staff of Ward 2 Noble's Hospital who were always so thoughtful, caring and looked after Joan on numerous occasions over the last few years. We are also grateful to Tim and his staff from Corkhill & Callow funeral directors, who ensured everything was as Joan would have wanted and to the Park Hotel for providing refreshments and a pleasant environment to share memories of Joan with her family and old friends.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 18, 2020