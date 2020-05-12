|
|
Sherry. On Monday, May 4th, 2020 at Ramsey Cottage Hospital. Joan Joyce, aged 94 years of Reayrt ny Baie. Loving mother of Sue and Chris, grandmother to Sarah, Rebecca, Austin and Wayne and great grandmother. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be made to Alzheimer's Research UK, 3 Riverside, Granta Park, Cambridge CB21 6AD. All enquiries to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 12, 2020