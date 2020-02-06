|
Hall. Joan Mary, aged 78 years of Ramsey, passed away peacefully at Crovan Court on 3rd February 2020. She leaves husband John, son Michael, daughter in law Julie and grandchildren Kane, Rio, Nathan and Luke. She will be missed by all her family and many friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:30am on Thursday 13th February at St. Pauls Church, Ramsey, followed by interment at Lezayre Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu if so desired can be sent to 'Cancer Research'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 6, 2020