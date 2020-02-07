|
Sansbury. Joan Mary aged 94 years of Port St Mary, suddenly on Sunday 2nd February 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved wife of the late Harry, dear mother of Carole and David, mother in law of John and a much loved nana of Rebekah and Emily. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port St Mary Branch, C/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Willow Terrace, The Underway, Shore Road, Port St Mary, IM9 5DY. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020