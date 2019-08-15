|
|
GRIFFIN. Joan Patricia (Pat). Passed peacefully on Friday 5th July 2019 at Elder Grange Nursing Home in her 87th Year. Beloved Wife of the late Frederick Ernest. Dearest mum to Julie and Martin, cherished grandmother to Charlton, Emma, Anna and Michael and proud great grandmother. The Funeral Service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at St. Peter's Church, Onchan followed by interment. Flowers welcome, donations may be made if so desired to Mannin Sepsis, C/o 18, Hawthorn Close, Onchan, IM3 3HL. All enquiries to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral directors, Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 / 622897 email - [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019