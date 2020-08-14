|
PINNINGTON. On Monday 10 August 2020, peacefully at her home in Ballasalla, Joan beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mother of Deborah, Neil and Georgina and a much loved grandmother of Olivia, Robert, James and Elodie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.45am on Thursday 20 August 2020. The family kindly request no flowers, but donations to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas are welcome. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
