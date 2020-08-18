|
Quirk. Kenneth and Patricia would like to thank all those who have sent cards messages and flowers following the sad loss of our sister Joan. A special thank you to Canon Brian Kelly for his thoughtful graveside service, to Simon at David Lancaster Funeral Directors for the funeral arrangements and his invaluable help and advice, also to Elaine for the lovely floral arrangement. A special thank you to the staff at the Corrin Memorial Home for the care and help given to Joan during her time in residence.
