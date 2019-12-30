|
|
RIGBY. Joan, aged 81 of Kerroo Glass, Ramsey, passed peacefully on Thursday 19th December at Noble's Hospital. She will be missed by her husband Keith and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 10am on Thursday 2nd January at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church followed by a private cremation. Joan has requested bright colours be worn, no flowers by request, donations, if desired, to 'MSPCA'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 30, 2019