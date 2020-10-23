|
Rourke. (née Bennetts). Joan aged 86 years of Douglas, peacefully on Thursday 15th October 2020 at home. Beloved wife of the late Brian, dear mother of David and Neil, mother in law of Michelle and a much loved Ninnin of Hayley, Emma and Devlin. Funeral service will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 1pm on Monday 26th October 2020 followed by Interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
