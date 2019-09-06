|
SANDERSON. (née Cleator). On Saturday 31st August 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Joan aged 83 years of Glen Mooar in Laxey. Beloved wife of the late Aldred (Sandy), dearly loved mum of Geoff, Brian, Lynda, Claire and the late Alan, mother in law of Belinda and Christine, a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday 11th September at Minorca Methodist Chapel in Laxey followed by private interment at Maughold Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Friends of Robert Owen House, c/o Mrs G.Corkish, Ballaglass, Eleanora Drive, Douglas, IM2 3NN. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019