|
|
STEVENS. On Monday 8th July 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Joan, aged 89 years of Port Erin, beloved wife of the late Alan, much loved mother of Mark and Janet, mother in law of Ann, grandmother of Andy and Vicki and great grandmother of Lucy, George and Freya. She will be sadly missed. Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Thursday 18th July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Southern Community Initiative, Hub Club or Southern Befrienders, C\o Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, IM3 1AS. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors. Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 12, 2019