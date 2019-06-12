|
Norris. Joan Tarbet. Wednesday 5th June at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Daughter of the late Annie Tarbet and John (Johnny) Lee. Wife of the late Derick Norris, Mother of Hazel Garrett and the late David Norris. Sister to Nancy and Jackie and the late Kathleen. Grandma to Christopher and Victoria. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday the 19th June 2019, Peel Methodist Chapel 1pm followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm. Please wear something blue as this was Joan's favourite colour. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, Isle of Man IM4 4 RP. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 12, 2019