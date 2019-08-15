|
|
Farr. On Wednesday the 29th of May 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. John Addis (Jackie) aged 74 years (former Doorman) formerly of Belfast. A dear dad and brother, a brilliant friend to everyone who knew him. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Tuesday the 11th of June at 11.30am, followed by cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Hyperbaric Chamber, The Scholl Building, Fire Station Headquarters, Peel Road, Douglas, IM1 5ED. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019