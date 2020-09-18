|
|
Ainge. John, 1931 to 2020. John died on Saturday 5th September at Gracewell Nursing Home, Weymouth, after a short illness, husband to Pamela (deceased 1959) and Edna (deceased 2018), father to Kerry and Jennifer and stepfather to Roger and Josephine. John was from Cheltenham, where he joined Steels Roles-Royce agents as a mechanic, then national service in the RAF. He was always a motor racing enthusiast: On the grid as a mechanic in 1950 Formula 1 and to the Isle of Man TT races in the same year. Later he became a mechanic with Ivor Bueb in Formula 500 and Formula 2. In 1963, and after many visits to the Isle of Man to attend the TT, John who was a young widower, decided to move to the Island where he met Edna, his wife of 54 years. Initially he worked at Martin Bakers, but soon became a full time hotelier at the properties the family owned in Walpole Avenue. Finally, after a short venture in Peel at the Creg Mallin hotel, John took semi-retirement at Sealink, and later for Edmunsons Freight. During his lifetime, John offered his services and support to many people and charitable endeavours including Manx Mencap. In recognition, in 2011 he was awarded Maunday Money by H.R.H. Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abby. John will always be remembered by those who new him as a joyful and sociable person who always had time to 'stop for a chat' and a bit of a laugh. A small family Funeral will be held in Cheltenham on 23 September. A Memorial Service is planned on the Island when Covid restrictions are lifted.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020