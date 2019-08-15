|
Lowe. Suddenly on Sunday the 7th of July 2019 at Noble's Hospital. John Albert aged 71 years formerly of Rosemount, Douglas. Much loved husband of Pat. Loving brother of Jean. Loving dad to Jason, Joanne, Kim, Mandy and Lee. Loving stepdad to Stephen, Peter, Amanda and Robert. Grandad of Michaela, Matthew, Luke, Ryan, Darcey, Ella, Finley and baby bump. Great grandad to Lillibelle, Ted and Bonnie. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The funeral service will be held on Thursday the 18th of July at 11:15am at Rosemount Trinity Church, Douglas followed by Cremation at Douglas Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations please to Thie Meanagh Day Centre, Manor Woods, Farmhill, Douglas. John was so passionate about his work not only at Thie Meanagh but many other day centres across the island. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019