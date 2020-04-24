|
Barman. Peacefully on Tuesday 21st April 2020 at Noble's Hospital Braddan. John Alfred aged 75 years of Derbyhaven. Loving partner to Jean. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A private funeral service will take place. Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be sent to Noble's Hospital Education fund, C/o Noble's Hospital Charitable Trusts, Managements Department, Strang, Douglas, IOM, IM4 4RJ. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 24, 2020