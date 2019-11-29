|
KISSACK. John Alfred of Bromet Grove Crosby. Gill and Ian his brother and sister are very sorry to announce that John passed away aged 71 years on Thursday 14th November 2019 at Nobles Hospital. Loved eldest son of the late Alfred and Dorothy. A sadly missed uncle of Kevin and Robyn. A service of Celebration of John's life will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 11.30am. Family Flowers only please, Donations in lieu if so desired may be made to Craig's Heartstrong Foundation at 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas IM1 4HJ. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019