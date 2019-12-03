|
|
LEECE. HAROLD Ernest (Ploughman) of Greeba, passed away peacefully on Friday 29th November 2019 aged 96 years. Beloved Husband of the late Doreen. Sadly missed Dad of Brian and Karen, Grandad of Cayley, Abbie and Liam. Great Grandad of Jasper and Jude. A loving Father in Law of Geoff and Lynne,Uncle and good friend to many. The Funeral service will be held at Marown Parish Church at 11.30am on Friday 13th December 2019. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be made to Manx Diabetic Group at Studio 1 Market Hall, North Quay, Douglas, or The Joey Dunlop Foundation at Braddan Bridge House. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2019