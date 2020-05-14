|
|
KNEEN. John Alfred (Jackie). Peacefully on Friday 8th May 2020 at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Jackie aged 88 formerly of Clypse Road, Willaston. Dearly loved husband of Sheila and dear dad to Joyce, John and Carol. Grandad to Katherine, Jennifer, Richard and Matthew, great grandad to Harrison and Thomas, father-in-law to Geoff and Sonya. Brother to Ethel and the late Roma, Jimmy and Bobby. Will be sadly missed by all of his immediate family, nieces and nephews and friends. A private family burial will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Monday 18th May 2020. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu can be made to the Isle of Man Live at Home Scheme or The British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to Eric Faragher Ltd of Onchan, telephone 673107. Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 14, 2020