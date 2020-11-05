|
SHILLINGLAW. Dr. John Andrew aged 77 years. Suddenly on Monday 26th October 2020 at his home in Port St. Mary. Wonderful husband and soul mate of Susan. Cherished and loved by the children and grandchildren and sadly missed. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 1:15pm on Wednesday 18th November. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Southern Befrienders, Thie Rosien, Castletown Road, Port Erin or Manx Blind Welfare, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 5, 2020