THAW. on Friday 25th September 2020, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home. John Anthony aged 84 years of Port St. Mary, formerly of Douglas. Dearly loved husband of Gerda, dear father of Joanna and a much loved grandfather to Eden Rose. Sadly missed. Grateful thanks to all staff at Elder Grange Nursing Home and Hospice at Home for their care and support. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 9, 2020
