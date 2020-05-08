|
BARMAN. John A. Jean Buckley would like to give heartfelt thanks to all our kind friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the kind messages of sympathy and all their support following John's death after being diagnosed with Covid 19. I will be forever grateful to the staff of Ward 1 Noble's Hospital who cared for John after he underwent surgery in February before he was transferred to Abbotswood Nursing Home and during the final two days of his life. Thanks to the staff of the Ambulance Service for their kindness and sympathy whilst transferring to hospital and also to Dr Corkhill of the Ballasalla GP practice. Thanks to his former colleagues unable to attend the funeral service because of the current restrictions for their touching tribute. Thank you to Alexandra Nurseries for the beautiful flowers. Thank you to Rev Mark Radcliffe for conducting the committal service at Douglas Crematorium it was such a comfort. A memorial service is to be held in Malew Church at a later date. And finally a big thanks to Simon of David Lancaster Funeral Directors for all his support and the impeccable funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 8, 2020