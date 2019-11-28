|
|
QUIRK. Captain John Bernard, (Bernie). Retired Commodore of the IOM Steam Packet Company, aged 85 years of Onchan, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, 21st November 2019 at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Douglas. Beloved husband of the late Joyce and dear father of Gillian, Wendy and Carol. Father in law of Juan and Stephen. Loving grandad of Clare, Sian and Jonathan and great grandad of Erin. Brother of the late Rodney. The Funeral service and Cremation will be held at 2pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday, 6th December 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Hospice Isle of Man or to Douglas Branch of the R.N.L.I. C/o Mrs M. E. Corran 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel. 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 28, 2019