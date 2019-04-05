Home

Winter. On Friday the 22nd of March 2019, peacefully at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel. After a long illness bravely borne John Brian, aged 79 years, formerly of Marathon Drive, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of Shirley, dearest father of Natalie, John, Paul, Philip and Debbie. A dear father in law, grandad, brother and brother in law. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 3rd of April at 1.15pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Isle of Man Alzheimer's Society, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas, IM2 2EZ or to the Manx Heart Foundation, c/o Mr B Smith, Jubilee Buildings, Victoria Street, Douglas, IM1 2SH. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd. Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
