|
|
BRIGGS. On Friday 7th February 2020 peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home. John aged 75 years of Majestic Drive, Onchan, is survived by his loving wife Ann, their children, Robert and Deborah, daughter-in-law Lesley and son-in-law Max, as well as his grandchildren Denis, Archie and Billy. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Friday 21st February 2020 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, IM4 3LT or Manx Diabetic Group, Studio 1 Market Hall Market Hill, North Quay, Douglas IM1 2BQ. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.remembr.com/john.briggs. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 14, 2020